Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Two Azerbaijani soldiers were reportedly killed and five others wounded in heavy fighting that broke out at a section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Sunday.

The spokeswoman for Armenia’s Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, said Azerbaijani forces shelled an Armenian army outpost in the northern Tavush province during a failed attempt to seize it. Stepanyan said they suffered casualties while being repelled by Armenian soldiers stationed there.

“There are no casualties on the Armenian side,” she wrote on Facebook.

According to Stepanyan, earlier in the afternoon a military vehicle carrying Azerbaijani soldiers tried to cross into Tavush “for reasons unclear to us.” The soldiers fled and left the vehicle behind after warning shots fired from the Armenian side, said the official.

For its part, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry conceded suffering casualties, claiming that Armenian forces backed by artillery fire attacked its border posts in Azerbaijan’s western Tovuz district bordering Tavush. It said two Azerbaijani servicemen died and five others were wounded as a result.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

ACA Participates In The Los Angeles County “Day of Remembrance For The Armenian Genocide”

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Armenian Council of America and members of various Armenian organizations and institutions, including the Armenian Diocese, Consul General’s office, Armenian Chamber of Commerce, and the Armenian Community Coalition participated in the annual Armenian Genocide recognition ceremony on April 17 at the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting where Supervisor Michael Antonovich presented a resolution in recognition of the passage of his motion proclaiming April 24, 2012 as \”Day of Remembrance for the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923\” throughout the County.

Pan-European Phoneathon Secures Pledges of More Than €1,400,000

PARIS — The 13th pan-European Phoneathon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund held…

World Chess Team Championship Day Six: Armenia Comfortably in First Place After Beating India 2.5 – 1.5

NINGBO, CHINA — The Armenian team beat India 2.5 – 1.5 in…

Unknown Heroines of Mush

By Joseph Dagdigian In Venice, in 1512, manuscript lover Hagop Meghapart printed…