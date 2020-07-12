YEREVAN — Two Azerbaijani soldiers were reportedly killed and five others wounded in heavy fighting that broke out at a section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Sunday.

The spokeswoman for Armenia’s Defense Ministry, Shushan Stepanyan, said Azerbaijani forces shelled an Armenian army outpost in the northern Tavush province during a failed attempt to seize it. Stepanyan said they suffered casualties while being repelled by Armenian soldiers stationed there.

“There are no casualties on the Armenian side,” she wrote on Facebook.

According to Stepanyan, earlier in the afternoon a military vehicle carrying Azerbaijani soldiers tried to cross into Tavush “for reasons unclear to us.” The soldiers fled and left the vehicle behind after warning shots fired from the Armenian side, said the official.

For its part, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry conceded suffering casualties, claiming that Armenian forces backed by artillery fire attacked its border posts in Azerbaijan’s western Tovuz district bordering Tavush. It said two Azerbaijani servicemen died and five others were wounded as a result.