WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday to express continued U.S. support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace discussions and the need for creativity, flexibility, and compromise in the negotiations, the U.S. Department of State said in a press release.

According to it, Secretary Blinken underscored the need for free transit of commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicles through the Lachin corridor. He stressed the need for both parties to keep up positive momentum in talks toward a durable and dignified peace.

‘I spoke with Azerbaijani President Aliyev today to reiterate strong U.S. support for continued efforts toward a durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The U.S. is committed to helping facilitate these discussions,” Blinken said in a tweet.

A day earlier, Blinken had discussed the same issue with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, also reiterating strong support for ongoing peace efforts with Azerbaijan.

“Direct dialogue and diplomacy are the only path to lasting peace in the South Caucasus, and I remain committed to promoting it,” Blinken told Pashinyan.