Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 17,064.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 15, the total number of registered deaths due to COVID-19 is 285, and the total number of recoveries stands at 6,276.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 10,409.

According to official data, 94 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

Over the past day, 1276 people were tested, 31% of those tested were infected. In total, 83,600 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

France Working On New Armenian Genocide Bill

YEREVAN — France’s President Francois Hollande has instructed his government to draft…

Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul Demands Clarifications Over Sourp Giragos Expropriation

ISTANBUL (Armradio) — The Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul has sent a note…

Assembly Hosts Armenian Genocide Symposium in South FL

WASHINGTON, DC – On Saturday, March 14, the Armenian Assembly of America…

Dr. Zaven Messerlian’s 4 Volumes of Modern Armenian History

Reviewed by Harut Der-Tavitian The fate of small nations is indispensably tied…