YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 17,064.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 15, the total number of registered deaths due to COVID-19 is 285, and the total number of recoveries stands at 6,276.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 10,409.

According to official data, 94 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

Over the past day, 1276 people were tested, 31% of those tested were infected. In total, 83,600 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.