On July 13, students, parents, and staff at the Nor Ughi Village School

welcomed local and regional officials and donors and staff from The Paros Foundation to the gala ribbon cutting of the school’s new gym. John and June Mangassarian (RI-USA) spearheaded the fundraising for this project, matching all contributions to this important project implemented by The Paros Foundation.

During the opening celebration, students from the school performed several dances and songs. Head of the consolidated community of Vedi, Mr. Garik Sargsyan offered his remarks of appreciation along with Mr. Martin Manukyan Head of the Education, Sports and Culture Department of the Ararat Regional Governor’s Office. School Principal Mrs. Kristine Tunyan welcomed everyone and expressed her gratitude to both John and June Mangassarian for their generous support and interest in continuing work at the school, and to The Paros Foundation and its work crew for the high-quality renovation of the gym.

The renovation of the gymnasium included the installation of a new ceiling, new electrical system and lighting, new heating piping, new doors, and the installation of new flooring. New safety netting was installed throughout to protect the ceiling and windows from breakage.

In addition to the gym itself, the renovation included the gym teacher’s office, boys and girls locker rooms and the portion of the hallway leading to the gym.