Ara Aghanyan, Tatev Hakobyan and Andranik Karapetyan Win Silver Medals, Rafik Harutyunyan Wins Bronze Medal

YEREVAN — Armenian weightlifter Davit Hovhannisyan (96 kg) clinched the gold medal in the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan with a total result of 377 kg.

The weightlifter was the strongest in both snatch and clean & jerk events, winning two small gold medals with 172 and 205 kg respectively.

Ara Aghanyan won the silver medal in the same weight category, with a total result of 166 kg. The weightlifter won a small bronze medal in the snatch with a result of 165 kg and a small silver medal in the clean & jerk with 199 kg.

Earlier weightlifter Tatev Hakobyan won the silver medal in women’s 76 kg category with a total result of 226 kg

She won a small silver medal in the snatch event, lifting 104 kg and a small bronze medal in the clean and jerk with the result of 122 kg.

Emma Poghosyan, 16, placed fifth in the same weight category with a result of 217 kg.

Weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan (89 kg) won a silver medal with a total result of 374 kg.

He won a small gold medal in the snatch event, lifting 178 kg and a small silver medal in the clean and jerk with the result of 196 kg.

In the men’s 81kg category Rafik Harutyunyan won a bronze medal with a total result of 357 kg (clean and jerk 187kg; snatch 150kg)

 

