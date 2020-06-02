Author
YEREVAN — Over the past day, a record number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) new registered cases and deaths have been recorded in Armenia.

Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia totals to 10,009.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 2, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased by 19 (13 men and 6 women between the ages of 53 to 86 years) to total 158, and the total number of recoveries stands at 3,427.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 6,368.

According to official data, 56 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 59,917 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

