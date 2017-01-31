One-Day Conference on Armenian Hadjin At Ararat–Eskijian Museum

MISSION HILLS — The conference “Hadjin: Remembering a Historic Armenian Community in Cilicia” will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the George Deukmejian Community Center, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345. The conference, which is dedicated to the memory of Lawrence and Dorothy Avakian, is co-sponsored by the Ararat-Eskijian Museum, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), and the Armenian Studies Program at California State University, Northridge.

The conference will be moderated by Dr. Vahram Shemmassian and Dr. Hasmig Baran and will consist of two panels followed by a tribute to the lost art of music makers of Hadjin and Cilician Armenia by Dr. Vatche Mankerian and Dr. Garineh Avakian.

The morning panel will feature presentations by Dr. Antranig Dakessian (“Hadjin and Its Legacy”), Kevin Blowers (“The United Orphanage and Mission Society: Its People and History”), Paul Hoover (“The Life and Story of Joshua Fidler: The First Superintendent of Hadjin Orphanage”), and Hratch Kozybeyokian (“Knotted Memories and Patches of Hope”).

After lunch, the afternoon panel will present a theatrical performance on the life of a Hadjintsi heroine, Aguline Tatoulian, by Araxy and Lory Tatoulian, and talks by Dr. Rouben Adalian (“Learning in Hadjin: Students and Teachers”), Dr. George B. Kooshian, Jr. (“The Web of Hope: The Memoirs of George B. Kooshian”), and a Dr. Kay Mouradian’s documentary film “My Mother’s Voice.”

The conference is open to the public with free admission; lunch will be available for purchase. Those unable to attend in person are invited to watch the program live online at tostreamlive,com/hajin.

For more information, please contact the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at (747) 500-7585 or ararat-eskijian-museum@netzero.net.