SDHP Representatives with Ambassador Lynne Tracy
YEREVEN — A delegation of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (S.D.H.P), headed by Central Committee Chairman Mr. Harry Sarafian along with members of the Armenian Council of America (A.C.A.), met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Lynne Tracy, on September 22, 2022.

 

The meeting included discussions regarding regional developments, the current security situation and recent border attacks inside Armenia, the status of the peace process, the commitment to advance democracy within Armenia, economic development, and other key issues affecting Armenians in the Homeland and the Diaspora.

 

The delegation thanked the Ambassador for her service and leadership in promoting democracy, human rights and economic development within Armenia and strengthening US Armenia relations in all spheres. 

