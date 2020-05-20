Author
YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the largest increase number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia, as 230 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, for a total of 5,271.

Seven cases of COVID-19 infection were traced back to the Tavush Textile garment factory, which also produces construction gloves and medical masks, 150 employees and their families are currently isolated. Two adjacent workshops were also closed.

According to the report, as of May 20, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 2,419.

Three more COVID-19 patients died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 67 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,758.

According to official data, 27 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 44,071 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

