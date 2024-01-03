Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s State Revenue Committee (SRC) collected 2.22 trillion drams ($5.4 Billion) of revenue in 2023, exceeding the previous year’s figure by 295.9 billion drams or 15.4%.

The original amount projected by the government in the beginning of 2023 was 2.20 trillion drams. This amount was exceeded by 18.2 billion drams.

About 362.9 billion drams were refunded to taxpayers and individuals, which is 100.1 billion drams or about 38.1% more than the previous year’s figure.

According to the settlement documents (including cashier’s checks), 648.7 million transactions worth 12.2 trillion drams were carried out, exceeding the previous year’s figures by 45 million transactions and 2.1 trillion drams.

Record growth in the number of jobs and average wages was also recorded: the number of officially registered jobs in November stood at 738 thousand, up 5.2% year-on-year, and the average wage amounted to 293 thousand drams, up 10.6%.

The past year was marked also by efficient administration in the tax sphere, simplification and digitalization of procedures, consistent reforms and legislative initiatives, the SRC said. ($1 – AMD 404.79)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Catholicos Vazken I Scrapbook Gifted to the Western Diocese Museum

BURBANK — A scrapbook documenting the first pontifical visit of a Catholicos…

Book Presentation: Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized the Reality of the Armenian Genocide

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized the Reality of the Armenian Genocide Compiled…

Aurora and NEF Announce Recipients of 2016 Gratitude Scholarships

Amal Clooney Scholarship to be presented to a female student from Lebanon…

Author Dawn MacKeen Speaks On Armenian Genocide at Newport Beach City Council

By Mihran Toumajan On April 11, Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) Western…