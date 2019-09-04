Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LOS ANGELES — Soccer’s Euro-2020 qualifying game between the national teams of Armenia and Italy will be broadcast Live throughout United States by ESPN News, which is available on most cable systems.

The game will take place on Thursday, September 5, at “Vazken Sarkisyan” stadium in Yerevan, in front of sold out crowd. The start time is 8:00 PM local time, which is 9:00 AM Pacific Time and 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

In this group J match Armenia will be keen on causing an upset against Italy, which should boost their chances of qualification. They are currently third in the group with 6 points, three points behind second-placed Finland. Italy leads the group with 12 points.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

$20.8 Million Pledged at Armenia Fund\’s Telethon 2010

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Armenia Fund has successfully concluded its 13th International Telethon…

Sarkisian: “Azerbaijan Needs to Sober up and Give up on Unrealistic Expectations”

MUNICH, Germany — President Serzh Sarkisian participated in Munich Security Conference event…

Dr. Ümit Kurt to Speak on “The Curious Case of Armenian Genocide Perpetrator Ahmed Faik Bey”

FRESNO — Dr. Ümit Kurt, a Research Fellow at Harvard University will…

“New EIA Means Failure for Lydian”

In an interview with MassisPost, journalist and documentarian Arman Suleymanyan, discussed his…