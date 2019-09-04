LOS ANGELES — Soccer’s Euro-2020 qualifying game between the national teams of Armenia and Italy will be broadcast Live throughout United States by ESPN News, which is available on most cable systems.

The game will take place on Thursday, September 5, at “Vazken Sarkisyan” stadium in Yerevan, in front of sold out crowd. The start time is 8:00 PM local time, which is 9:00 AM Pacific Time and 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

In this group J match Armenia will be keen on causing an upset against Italy, which should boost their chances of qualification. They are currently third in the group with 6 points, three points behind second-placed Finland. Italy leads the group with 12 points.