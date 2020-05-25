PASADENA, CA – In an effort to ease the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) organized a local food drive on Saturday, May 23 at the AEBU center in Pasadena.

Hundreds of cars were lined up on the block of Allen Avenue to receive boxes of canned food, fresh produce and bread. Special deliveries were made by AEBU volunteers to the residence of elderly and disabled individuals, who were unable to physically partake in the food drive.

The committee responsible for the event was made up of representatives from Homenmen Armenian Athletic Association (HMM), Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s (SDHP) Pasadena “Paramaz” chapter, along with several other individual volunteers who were instrumental in the success of the food drive.

“On this occasion, we would like to express gratitude to the sponsors of the food drive, whose generous acts of goodwill and kindness made a positive impact on families in need of assistance during this difficult time,” said SDHP Western USA Executive Board Member Garine Depoyan.

“The food drive, was highly praised by the community and was made possible by anonymous donors. We commend those individuals in our community who truly care about the well-being of their fellow neighbors, no matter who they are or where they come from and we anticipate on having similar events in the future based on the number of participants we received on Saturday,” added Depoyan.