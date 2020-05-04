YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia totals to 7,402.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of May 26, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased to 91, with total number of recoveries at 3,220.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 4,052.

According to official data, 39 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 52,554 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.