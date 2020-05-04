Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia totals to 7,402.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of May 26, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased to 91, with total number of recoveries at 3,220.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 4,052.

According to official data, 39 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 52,554 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

AEUNA Meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan

GLENDALE — The Armenian Evangelical Union of North America (AEUNA) hosted a…

Police Officer Sentenced Over Custody Death

YEREVAN — Ignoring his protestations of innocence, a court in Armenia on…

Armenian Troops Deployed in Mazari Sharif, Afghanistan

YEREVAN — The Armenian military announced on Tuesday the deployment of 81…

The Discrimination of the Georgian Orthodox Church Against the Armenian Apostolic Church

TBILISI — On June 12th, 2014, a press conference was held for…