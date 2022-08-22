Through the efforts of its worldwide donors and partners, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund continues to support Artsakh and resolve the post war social and economic issues.

Approximately 50 km of roads are being constructed to connect the most vital areas and support the whole population of the Republic of Artsakh.

Around 50 km of highways are being reconstructed in Artsakh with the help of the Fund. The construction of the Martakert-Chankatagh-Stepanakert highway of strategic importance is underway, roads connecting the communities of Nerkin Horatagh, Verin Horatagh, Kochoghot, Astghashen-Patara, Dahrav of the Martakert region with the Kaghartsin-Paravatumb communities of the Martuni region are being renovated.

The new highway is a vital domestic transport link. The Martakert-Stepanakert road is reduced by about 24 kilometers, enabling the drivers to bypass the Nerkin Horatagh-Drmbon-Chldran section of the highway.

Based on security and economic priorities, the construction of these roads connecting the settlements with the Artsakh highways will create new opportunities for the locals.