YEREVAN — Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia increased by 322 new cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 5,928.

According to statistics posted on the Center’s official website, as of May 22, four more COVID-19 patients died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 74 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,928.

According to official data, 28 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 47,645 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.