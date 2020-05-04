Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia increased by 322 new cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 5,928.

According to statistics posted on the Center’s official website, as of May 22, four more COVID-19 patients died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 74 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,928.

According to official data, 28 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 47,645 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Vahan Setyan to Present New Book About Armenian Origins of Basque

GLENDALE — Author Vahan Setyan will be in town to present his…

Turkish PM Calls for “a New Beginning” with Armenias

ISTANBUL — Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has called on all Armenians…

Gulbenkian Foundation Announces Prizes for Teaching in Armenian Online

LISBON — The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation announces…

Garo Paylan: “The Target was the Solidarity Between Turkey’s West and Kobani”

ISTANBUL (Agos) — HDP Istanbul Member of Parliament Garo Paylan, speaking to…