BRUSSELS — The European Parliament has called on Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, which will pave the way for reconciliation between the two peoples. The resolution also urges Turkey to refrain from anti-Armenian propaganda and hate speech.

The resolution-report was approved by the European Parliament at a plenary session in Brussels on Wednesday. 480 deputies voted for this report, 64 against, and 150 abstained.

The report also reflects on Turkey’s negative role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.