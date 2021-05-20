BRUSSELS — The European Parliament has called on Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire, which will pave the way for reconciliation between the two peoples. The resolution also urges Turkey to refrain from anti-Armenian propaganda and hate speech.
The resolution-report was approved by the European Parliament at a plenary session in Brussels on Wednesday. 480 deputies voted for this report, 64 against, and 150 abstained.
The report also reflects on Turkey’s negative role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The fact that Turkey decided to unconditionally support Azerbaijan’s military operations and contributed to its continuation instead of making calls for stopping the military operations and resuming peace talks under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format was condemned.
The fact that Turkey sent Syrian and other mercenaries to Nagorno Karabakh, which has been confirmed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries is condemned.
The report calls on the Turkish government to defend ethnic and religious minorities living in Turkey, including the rights of citizens and Christians of Armenian origin and immediately pass ant-discrimination laws.
EU and EU member countries are urged to investigate ”Grey wolves” extremist movement in the EU and include it in the list of terrorist organization and ban the activities of its branches in the EU member states, as well as to attentively monitor their activities and countermeasure their possible actions which are mainly a threat for the citizens of Armenian, Kurdish or Greek origin.