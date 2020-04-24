Up next
Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 73, for a total of 1,596.

According to the report posted on the Center’s official website, as of April 24, the number of patients who had recovered from the virus has increased by 69 and now stands at 728.

Over the past day three more patients diagnosis of COVID-19 have died, for a total of 27 deaths in Armenia. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 841.

