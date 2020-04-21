Wreckage of an Azerbaijani military drone shot dow by the Karabakh army, September 25, 2019
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT — Nagorno-Karabakh Air Defense units have shot down an Azerbaijani military drone on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NKR Defense Army said the Israeli-made drone was hit by one of its air-defense units early in the afternoon immediately after entering its airspace over a southern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani “line of contact” around Karabakh. It promised to release photographs of the wreckage the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “later on.”

The statement also said that Azerbaijani warplanes, combat helicopters and UAVs have carried out more frequent flights near the heavily fortified frontline of late. It claimed that Azerbaijani drones have also repeatedly attempted to cross into Armenian-controlled territory “for intelligence-gathering purposes” and urged Baku to avoid such “provocative steps.”

An Israeli company, Aeronautics Defense Systems, manufactures several types of Orbiter UAVs, including light-weight systems designed for reconnaissance missions and heavier attack drones.

The Karabakh army did not specify which one of them it shot down. It had destroyed an Orbiter 2 reconnaisance drone in September 2019.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Pavilion Wins Golden Lion of Biennale di Venezia

VENICE — Armenia’s pavilion won the Golden Lion for best national pavilion…

Prime Minister and Interim Executive of Hayastan All Armenian Fund Discuss Further Functioning of the Organization

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has held a meeting with…

Turkish Journalist Nedim Sener Dedicates his Press Freedom Award to the Memory of Hrant Dink

NEW YORK — Nedim Sener, an investigative journalist with Turkey’s Posta newspaper,…

Tigran Mansurian: A Symposium and Concert Celebrating his 80th Anniversary

UCLA — This major milestone in the life and creative engagement of…