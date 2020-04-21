DILIJAN — United World College Dilijan staff, in collaboration with the Dilijan Community Center and Tavush Regional Government, are conducting free capacity building trainings for the teachers of the Tavush region. Starting from the beginning of April, the webinar participants have an opportunity to learn about the tools that make the online teaching process more effective.

Almost 300 teachers from the Tavush region have registered to participate in the training. On April 3 UWC Dilijan held the first two online sessions for the first 100 participants, which was attended by teachers from 38 different communities. UWC Dilijan specialists shared their expertise about the ways and tools that can bring the online teaching process to a higher level. The first sessions were focused on Zoom and Google products (Google Classroom, Google Drive, Google Calendar, online libraries, etc.) and useful tips to integrate these tools into the online learning programme. All recordings from the sessions are available via this link.

The second round of trainings which will start soon will cover topics that were identified as a result of the survey conducted among the participants by Dilijan Community Center.

“We strongly believe that this is the time to consolidate our forces and to help each other. These workshops are one way for UWC Dilijan to bring value to the community, sharing our expertise with other educators and contributing to the online learning environment during the spread of COVID-19,” says Gabriel Ernesto Abad Fernández, Head of UWC Dilijan College.

“Capacity Building Trainings conducted by the teachers and staff of UWC Dilijan will become a fertile ground for an effective trilateral collaboration. We believe that this collaboration will continue after the crisis caused by COVID-19 is over and we will have a positive impact on a range of common community issues,” says Armine Hovhannisyan, Senior Manager of Dilijan Community Center.

“Thanks to this course I am able to carry out informative and meaningful online classes, and both my students and I benefit from that. I want to express my deep gratitude to the organizers and implementers of this exemplary initiative and look forward to the next online meeting,” says Mayranush Mkrtumyan, Deghdzavan basic school teacher. “Thank you very much for organizing the course. It was very interesting, well-structured and useful,” says Lilit Pashikyan, another participant of the trainings.