Top Posts
Home Armenian Aznavour Family Shocked by Charlie Hebdo Cartoon Mocking the Late Singer
ArmenianFeaturedNewsWorld

Aznavour Family Shocked by Charlie Hebdo Cartoon Mocking the Late Singer

October 15, 2018

PARIS (Tert.am) — A cartoon featuring Charles Aznavour on the cover page of Charlie Hebdo has angered the family of the legendary crooner.

In the picture, Aznavour is portrayed lying in bed, trying to cut an oxygen pipe with scissors.

The singer’s eldest daughter, Seda Aznavour, has expressed her anger with the satirical magazine on Facebook.

“The Aznavour family and France are above your rotten and shitty weekly Charlie. Still jealous. We’re vaccinated, Charlie. I hope to take a photo like this for a death in your families Charlie. When I think everyone cried for your rag,” reads her post shared on Monday.

“Charlie Hebdo did the same thing for our Johnny (Holiday) , that poor man who had cancer and was worthy to the end. I’m sorry, but it’s not humor”. Added Seta Aznavour

The world-famous French-Armenian musician died on October 1 in his apartment in the south-east of Paris. He was 94.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Malta’s Premier In the Center of Corruption Scandal Linked with Azerbaijan

May 11, 2017

Karabakh To Reopen Airport

October 5, 2010

Richard Hovannisian’s Kharpert Volume Published in Turkish

December 6, 2017

Armenia Ready to Send More Peacekeepers to Lebanon

August 26, 2015

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Halil Ergün

October 20, 2016

7th Pan-Armenian Games to Be Held in Nagorno Karabakh

June 1, 2016

Turkish Foreign Ministry Urges its Citizens Not to Visit Karabakh

October 4, 2017

Dissecting Kessab: What is (and Isn’t) Happening in the Historical Armenian Town

April 5, 2014

Armenia Assumes CSTO Chairmanship

December 21, 2015

Turkish Constitutional Court Rejects Sevan Nisanyan Appeal

April 2, 2015

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.