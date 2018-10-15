Aznavour Family Shocked by Charlie Hebdo Cartoon Mocking the Late Singer

PARIS (Tert.am) — A cartoon featuring Charles Aznavour on the cover page of Charlie Hebdo has angered the family of the legendary crooner.

In the picture, Aznavour is portrayed lying in bed, trying to cut an oxygen pipe with scissors.

The singer’s eldest daughter, Seda Aznavour, has expressed her anger with the satirical magazine on Facebook.

“The Aznavour family and France are above your rotten and shitty weekly Charlie. Still jealous. We’re vaccinated, Charlie. I hope to take a photo like this for a death in your families Charlie. When I think everyone cried for your rag,” reads her post shared on Monday.

“Charlie Hebdo did the same thing for our Johnny (Holiday) , that poor man who had cancer and was worthy to the end. I’m sorry, but it’s not humor”. Added Seta Aznavour

The world-famous French-Armenian musician died on October 1 in his apartment in the south-east of Paris. He was 94.