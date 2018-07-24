Top Posts
Home Armenian Cultural Impact Foundation Inaugural Gala in Support of Film Projects by Bared Maronian
ArmenianArts & CultureCommunityNews

Cultural Impact Foundation Inaugural Gala in Support of Film Projects by Bared Maronian

July 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES — The Board of Directors of Cultural Impact Foundation, Inc. (CIF) cordially invites you to its Inaugural Gala at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, California on September 7th, 2018. CIF is a non-profit foundation established in 2017 which commissions and supports unique cultural projects that improve the understanding of historical events, and reveal acts of human kindness and heroism in the face of adversity.

Our first two projects are “Titanic Love” and “Bloodless”. “Titanic Love” is a documentary film that tells the powerful story of Armenian passengers who set sail for the US aboard the RMS Titanic to escape the massacres in their homeland.

“Bloodless” tells the story of the successful and peaceful revolution that took place in Armenia in the summer of 2018 that was organized and led by Armenia’s youth. In so doing, they have provided the world with a blueprint of how to create sociopolitical change without bloodshed. This was true democracy in action.

CIF has commissioned the production of both projects to four-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, Bared Maronian.

“This exclusive gala is being meticulously planned and executed by a team of community leaders and proponents of Armenian causes” said the Chairwoman of the Gala, Kohar Mardirossian Pelter. The team members include Dr. Anait Alabyan, Nayiri Attarian, Liza Bagamian, Lena Basmajian, Hasmig Demirdjian, Anoush Sarkisyan, and CIF executive board members, Dr. Hrair Koutnouyan and Kohar Mardirossian Pelter.

Cocktails begin at 6:30 p.m. and includes a musical performance by flute and harp duo, Salpy and Sossy Kerkonian, and a surprise appearance by an international celebrity. A dinner reception will follow with a presentation by Bared Maronian on his two upcoming film projects. This will be followed with live entertainment by Allen G. and dancing. Throughout the evening, you will get the chance to bid on extraordinary and rare LIVE auction items.

Sponsorship packages and individual donation opportunities are available. Exclusive recognition opportunity is available in the program book as well as pre- and post-event coverage. Customized packages expand to “day-of event signage”, as well as national exposure on the CIF website. All proceeds from the event will benefit the production of the documentaries, Bloodless and Titanic Love.

For additional details about the gala, sponsorships and tickets, please contact 818-439-1358 or email http://www.culturalimpactla@gmail.com.

Tickets are also available on www.itsmyseat.com/culturalimpactlagala

To know more about Cultural Impact Foundation, please visit us at www.culturalimpactfoundation.org

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

French President Francois Holland Visits Armenia

May 12, 2014

281 Mausoleums Found During Karmir Blur Excavations

September 15, 2016

Erdogan ‘Still Hopeful’ About Turkish-Armenian Reconciliation

November 12, 2010

Green Armenia Walkathon

September 2, 2013

Armenian Government Approves Customs Union Accession Project

September 19, 2013

Yalcin and Serpil Ayasli Among Top Political Campaign Donors in the US Advancing Turkish Interests

January 23, 2011

Yura Movsisyan Scores a Hat-Trick in Spartak Moscow Debut

March 10, 2013

Events Dedicated to the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide in Mexico

March 17, 2015

Eleven Renowned Scholars to Participate in Academic Conference to Mark the 125th Anniversary of the SDHP

October 8, 2012

\”Guiligian\” School for Syrian Armenian Children Opens in Yerevan

October 10, 2012

Leave a Reply