As of April 19, 2020 a total of 1,291 people in Armenia have tested positive to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) with 545 recoveries and 20 deaths.
726 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.
In total, 12,680 tests have been completed.
