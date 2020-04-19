Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

As of April 19, 2020 a total of 1,291 people in Armenia have tested positive to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) with 545 recoveries and 20 deaths.

726 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.

In total, 12,680 tests have been completed.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Scandal at UNESCO: Inscriptions Describing Location of Armenian Khachkars Removed

PARIS — Just hours before the opening of an exhibit on Armenian…

Demands for New Elections Are Premature

The former Republican Party of Armenia and other forces in its circle…

Armenia, France Vow Stronger Ties: Hollande Reiterates Pledge to Redraft the Armenian Genocide Bill

PARIS — Armenia and France accentuated their longstanding friendly relations and pledged…

PACE Sees Armenian ‘Non-Compliance’ With European Court Rulings

STRASBOURG — The Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) on Wednesday listed…