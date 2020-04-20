Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports, as of April 20, 2020, the number of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) positive cases in Armenia has increased by 48, totaling 1,339.

The number of patients who have recovered from the virus within the past day has increased by 35 and now totals 580.

The past day has also registered two more deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19, resulting in a total of 22 deaths.

The number of patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 currently stands at 737 in Armenia.