Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 1 people.
Facebook 1
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan will eventually perform at the SemperOpernball February 7 theater concert in Dresden as scheduled initially.

“I was offered to perform at the concert. After lengthy deliberations I accepted the offer. That itself will be a victory”, Mantashyan told ARMENPRESS.

On January 13th, media reports said Azerbaijani singer Yusif Eyvazov has refused to perform with Mantashyan due to “political concerns”. The two singers were scheduled to perform together on February 7 at Semper Opernball.

Afterwards, the Azerbaijani singer claimed on his social media account that the reports are fake news. He published a news release by Semper Opernball which reportedly showed that the festival didn’t even have a contract with Mantashyan regarding her performance.

However, a December 2019 news release included Mantashyan in the list of performers and the final contract wasn’t technically yet signed because the negotiations weren’t yet completed. But organizers and Mantashyan had agreed around her performance.

The Armenian soprano then publicly said she expects an apology from the organizers.

Even Armenian lawmakers reacted to the developments, and addressed a letter to the German Bundestag over the Azerbaijani tenor’s xenophobic actions.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Ex-Police Intel Chief Detained In Turkey Over Hrant Dink Murder

ANKARA — A former high-ranking Turkish police intelligence chief has been detained…

Armenia’s Game of Thrones

By Richard Giragosian, Director of Regional Studies Center For much of the…

Mayor of Montevideo Welcomes S.D. Hunchakian Party Central Committee Chairman

Ana Olivera, the Intendant (Mayor) of Montevideo welcomed the Central Committee Chairman…

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Reaffirms Support for the Armenian Apostolic Church

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday reaffirmed his stated…