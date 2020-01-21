DRESDEN — Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan’s agent Rene Massis has issued a statement, saying they expect apologies from artistic director of SemperOperaball, Hans-Joachim Frey, who recently tried to shrug off reports the Azerbaijani singer refused to share stage with Mantashyan.

“In your article, you seem voluntarily to mix up different issues to muddy the waters. You are also trying, in an intentionally sinuous way, to explain the working methods of artistic companies. In the content of your article, there are two things to distinguish: On the one hand, there are the human and cultural values of SemperOpernball,” Massis said in a statement.

“You highlight the presence of artists from all horizons – including Armenians – in your past events. We have never disputed this reality, we even explicitly welcomed it in our press release of January 14. You see that, in this area, we recognize your respectability and that of SemperOpernball,” he added.

On the other hand, the agent said, “there is the controversy born from the refusal of Mr. Yusif Eyvazov to perform with Miss Mantashyan for “political reasons,” an event which led to the cancellation of the engagement of our artist. One could think that you were forced to do so before the intransigence of your Guest Star.”

“This is not what would have been desirable, but the facts are there: Ruzan Mantashyan has been withdrawn from the project. The best attitude would have been, to say the least, to apologize to Miss Mantashyan. In this case, we could have tried to overcome this lamentable situation,” he continued.

“You haven’t even considered it necessary to establish a personal contact. Instead, in your press release of January 15, you dismiss, in an arrogant and insulting tone, the concrete arguments we produce to back up the facts of our version. By doing so, do you really want us to take another step and take this litigation to a further level?” Rene Massis concluded.

Hans-Joachim Frey had put out a statement in regards to the accusation that Yusif Eyvazov would not work with Armenian singer Ruzan Mantashyan due to political tensions.

The company noted, “SemperOperaball firmly rejects accusation against Yusif Eyvazov. The organizers of SemperOperaball firmly reject the accusation that the singer Ruzan Mantashyan will not perform at the 15th SemperOperaball on Feb. 7, due to her nationality.

Frey said “at no time had there been a contract with Ruzan Mantashyan for a performance at SemperOperaball on Feb. 7, 2020.”

Reports suggested on January 13, 2020 that Eyvazov had requested Mantashyan be fired because of her nationality.

Meanwhile, Famous German opera bass Rene Pape commented on the scandal that was provoked by Azerbaijani opera singer Yusuv Eyvazov.

“Usually I do not comment such things, but as a Dresden native and as an ambassador of music, art and antiracism, I have to tell my esteemed colleague Yusuf not to bring any hate into my town or somewhere else. To be able to make music means to be able to build bridges, not to destroy them ,” he said.

He recalled that Dresden had a very bright and a very dark past and history and also a very glorious musical one.

“To be invited to sing here and to make an audience happy is an honor and a privilige! You should be proud and happy to be asked to be a part of it”, he added.