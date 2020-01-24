ISTANBUL — International women’s union of Hamshen has nominated Turkish Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan for a Nobel peace Prize.

Saida Ohanyan, Head of Hamshenian Union said that the organization sent a letter to the Nobel Committee with a proposal to nominate Paylan, who devoted his whole life to protecting the rights of Armenians and other indigenous people of the region.

He is one of the few individuals who took responsibility for protecting humanitarian rights, the rights of indigenous peoples, religious and national minorities, the statement said adding that his efforts continue despite constant threats and pressure on his activities by nationalist and extremist forces supported by the authorities.

The Association urges all people and organizations defending the rights of women and, in general, human rights to support and join the initiative.

“He strongly condemns Turkey’s aggressive policy and its military intervention in neighboring sovereign states particularly full-scale military actions in Iraq and Syria,” stated Saida Ohanyan, Head of Hamshenian Union.

“The seeds of peace, tolerance and mutual understanding between people of different nationalities and faiths sown by Paylan are already giving positive results even in Turkish society. And this takes place despite the ongoing pressure and real threats against the deputy from pro-government nationalist and extremist forces, adherents of the tyrannical regime of Erdogan, more than once requiring the cessation of his political and humanistic activities,” she continues.

The time of application is limited. January 31, 2020 is the deadline.

He was previously nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018.