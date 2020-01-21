BETHLEHEM (Armradio) — Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the State of Palestine and Mr. Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Prime Minister of Palestine received Abp. Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem on the occasion of the Armenian Christmas in Bethlehem, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasryan has reported.

President Abbas participate in the celebrations of the Armenian Christmas, where he attended the midnight mass in the Church of the Nativity.

Archbishop Nourhan Manougian had arrived at Bethlehem’s Manger Square on January 18 for Christmas Day and Epiphany celebrations.

Manougian headed the annual procession from Jerusalem’s Jaffa Gate, where the Armenian Patriarchate is located, to Bethlehem, stopping on the way at Mar Elias Monastery before continuing into the biblical city of Bethlehem where he was received by Palestinian officials before continuing to the Church of Nativity, where Christ was born, at Manger Square. He led the midnight mass at the Nativity Church.

The Armenians also celebrate the Epiphany, or the baptismal of Jesus Christ, at a site on the Jordan River.