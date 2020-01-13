WASHINGTON, D.C. – In an effort to garner support for H. Res. 452, Armenian Council of America (ACA) Board Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian and ACA DC Representative Taniel Koushakjian met with Congressional members on January 8 -10, urging them to vote for the US Armenia Strategic Partnership resolution.

The ACA delegation also thanked the Congressional members for their continued advocacy of issues concerning the Armenian American community and particularly for the passage of H. Res. 296 and S. Res. 150, which officially recognize the Armenian Genocide in the House of Representatives and the US Senate.

“After meeting with all Congressional members this past week, I am optimistic about the passage of H. Res. 452,” said Khatchadorian. “We received positive feedback from all the offices we visited and are confident that US-Armenia relations will continue to be strengthened through the House and Senate.”

“Although we are hopeful for the future, there is a long road ahead of us in the upcoming months,” added Khatchadorian. “Each and every one of us has the opportunity to contact our representatives and urge them to support H. Res. 452. As active, informed and engaged citizens, we are capable of advancing our community’s interests through grassroots political advocacy.”

To contact the Capitol switchboard and voice your support for H. Res. 452, call 202-224-3121.