Arthur Abraham Beats Robin Krasniqi in Unanimous Decision

April 23, 2017

ERFURT, GERMANY — Former two-weight world champion Arthur Abraham scored a unanimous decision victory over Robin Krasniqi in a twelve-round battle in Erfurt, Germany.

Abraham (46-5, 30 KO) won on scores of 115-114, 117-111, and 118-110, the latter two much closer to reality than the first number. Krasniqi (46-5, 17 KO) was stunned and rocked repeatedly in the fight, and even had the referee warn him late that if he didn’t show more, the fight would be stopped.

Abraham, 37, lost a shutout decision to WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo’ Ramirez back in April 2016, then returned a few months later to defeat Tim Robin Lihaug in something of a “get-well” fight. With this win, Abraham is now the mandatory challenger to Ramirez.

