GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered $6.4 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh during the fourth quarter of 2019. Of this amount, the AAF collected $5.9 million of medicines and other supplies donated by Americares ($4 million); Direct Relief ($1.6 million); Catholic Medical Mission Board ($199,000); Health Partners International of Canada ($81,000) and MAP International ($9,000).

Other organizations which contributed valuable goods during this period were Armenian Missionary Association of America ($282,000) and Project Agape ($223,000).

The medicines, medical supplies and hygiene products donated during this period were sent to the AGBU Claudia Nazarian Medical Center for Syrian Armenian Refugees in Yerevan, Aleppo Compatriotic Charity Organization, Arabkir United Children’s Foundation, Armenian Eyecare Project, Armenian Missionary Association of America, City of Smile Foundation, Fund for Armenian Relief, Institute of Perinatology, Obstetrics and Gynecology Center, Metsn Nerces Charitable Organization, Muratsan Children’s Endocrinology Center, National Hematology Center, St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center, and the health ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.

During the twelve months of 2019 AAF shipped to Armenia and Artsakh the phenomenal amount of $71 million of medicines, medical supplies and other relief products. In the past 30 years, including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF has delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $891 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,456 sea containers.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF.

For more information, call the AAF office: (818) 241-8900; Email: sassoun@pacbell.net.