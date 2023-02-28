GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has announced that Diana Timuryan will be serving as the Chair of the Elevate Gala to be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to work alongside the dedicated individuals in our community to ensure the ongoing success of the Armenian American Museum,” stated Elevate Gala Chair Diana Timuryan. “I have no doubt that with our continued efforts, we will ensure that the Elevate Gala will be an evening to remember, and the landmark project will be a pillar for our community and future generations to come.”

Diana Timuryan was born in Yerevan, Armenia and immigrated to the United States with her parents and siblings at a young age. She and her family were able to set the foundation of a promising future in Los Angeles, California. Grounded in her cultural upbringing and a deep connection to her roots, she was able to excel in the banking industry and cultivate an extensive relationship with the Armenian American community as well as diverse non-profit organizations and communities. She has dedicated herself to teaching financial literacy to young people and giving back to the community. She currently serves as the Vice President Relationship Manager of Pacific Western Bank and serves as a member of the Armenian American Museum Board of Governors.

The Elevate Gala Committee includes Mayda Altounian, Alvard Barseghian, Angela Bedoyan, Ani Bekarian, Araxie Boyamian, Garine Depoyan, Hilda Fidanian, Aida Gharakhani, Marie-Jean Harmandayan, Natalie Hariri, Christine Hovnanian, Tanya Kalaydjian, Maro Kasparian, Dr. Alexia Kevonian, Erika Toriz-Kurkjian, Carmen Libaridian, Margaret Mgrublian, Narine Mouradian, Aleen Orucakciel, Dzovig Zetlian, and Elizabeth Zoryan.

The Elevate Gala will celebrate the completion of the first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation and mark the next exciting chapter for the Armenian American Museum as the landmark center is elevated to the horizon as a destination for education, enrichment, and inspiration for generations to come.

The Armenian American Museum is a world-class educational and cultural institution that is currently under construction on the museum campus at Glendale Central Park. The museum will offer a wide range of public programming through the Permanent Exhibition, Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more.