SYUNIK — Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri has reiterated that Armenia’s security is Iran’s security during his visit to Syunik Province of Armenia on Friday.

The Iranian Ambassador made the remarks at a press briefing during the visit, while speaking about the Iranian Foreign Minister’s earlier statement that he considers the security of Armenia and the region to be Iran’s security.

The Ambassador stated that Iran pursues a policy with all its neighboring countries aimed at developing cooperation in all domains. “And Armenia is our neighbor, a friendly country. And we have that policy with Armenia as well. The Foreign Minister had also said that Armenia’s security is Iran’s security. And Iran’s position has always been that the independence and territorial integrity of countries must be respected, including of Armenia and everyone else, in line with international laws,” the Iranian Ambassador said.

He added that cooperation and ties in all directions between Armenia and Iran are developing.

“I hope that this cooperation as two ancient and centuries-old countries will further develop. Work is being carried out in different directions, related to the road, economic cooperation, etc., which are having their impact,” said the Iranian ambassador.

“Regarding the third high-voltage line, unfortunately I have to say that there have been problems, the work was delayed a lot in the past. But today the work is proceeding better and with faster pace,” the Ambassador said.

“Cooperation with Armenia in various directions is highly important for us. Fortunately, in the recent period an agreement was reached between the two countries on exchange of gas and electricity,” the Iranian Ambassador said, adding that the realization of this requires the necessary conditions for supplying electrical-energy from Armenia to Iran and gas from Iran to Armenia.

He added that joint cooperation between Armenia, Iran and Russia can be an example for trilateral cooperation in various directions in the region.