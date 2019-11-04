Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The U.S. Government has further increased assistance funding to Armenia in 2019.  The figure for this year is more than $60 million, which represents a 40% increase over last year’s amount, the US Embassy in Armenia reported.

The funding includes projects managed by not only the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), but also the Department of Energy, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Department of Defense.

‘These funds include U.S. government support to bolster Armenian democratic development in a wide variety of areas, including anti-corruption, security, energy, education, English language, forest service, human rights, civil society, and the strengthening of transparent and accountable government institutions, including the law enforcement, justice and judicial sectors.’

“The United States has sought to support the development of democratic processes and institutions in Armenia for the last 27 years, and we certainly do not intend to change that now, at a time when democracy in Armenia is stronger than ever,” U.S. Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy said.

“That is why we are proud to announce more than $60 million in assistance funding to Armenia this year.”

Since 1992, the U.S. government has provided more than 2 billion dollars in assistance funding to improve the lives of the Armenian people, supporting their efforts to strengthen democratic, economic, and social governance.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

The Memoir of Naim Bey and Talat Pasha Telegrams” a Lecture by Dr. Taner Akçam

MISSION HILLS — Prof. Taner Akçam of Clark University will give a…

Armenian Leadership Council Established at Fresno State

FRESNO — The President’s Armenian Leadership Council of Fresno State held its…

Mass Poisoning In Yerevan Investigated

YEREVAN — Law-enforcement and health authorities were investigating on Tuesday an outbreak…

Garo Paylan: Let\’s Correct this Historic Mistake

By Garo Paylan “Agos” Last week, I was in Berlin for attending…