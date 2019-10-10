Author
GLENDALE – The Los Angeles Kings will be hosting Armenian Heritage Night to benefit the Armenian American Museum on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The game will feature the Los Angeles Kings facing off with the Buffalo Sabres at Staples Center.

“We are excited to partner with the Los Angeles Kings for Armenian Heritage Night,” stated Executive Director Shant Sahakian. “As the cultural and educational center heads towards its historic groundbreaking year, we appreciate organizations like the LA Kings stepping forward to help us raise funds and raise awareness for the project.”

Tickets for the Armenian Heritage Night event start at $45. Tickets will include an exclusive limited edition LA Kings Armenian Heritage scarf featuring the Armenian flag and the “Go Kings Go” chant. The event will kick-off with a special performance of Armenian traditional dance and music in Staples Center’s Star Plaza prior to the game. A portion of each ticket sale will go towards the Armenian American Museum’s Groundbreaking Campaign.

Tickets can be purchased at LAKings.com/Armenian.

For more information, contact Jesse Estrada with the Los Angeles Kings by calling (310) 535-4457 or emailing jesseestrada@lakings.com.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a developing project in Glendale, California with a mission to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The museum will serve as a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

The governance of the museum is entrusted to ten Armenian American cultural, philanthropic, and religious non-profit institutions including the Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Cultural Foundation, Armenian Evangelical Union of North America, Armenian General Benevolent Union Western District, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Relief Society Western USA, Nor Or Charitable Foundation, Nor Serount Cultural Association, Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

