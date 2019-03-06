YEREVAN — A new think tank, Regional Kinetics, providing policy briefs for foreign ministries and policymakers has gone online. www.regionalkinetics.com.

Short policy briefs for the following states have been added to the public domain: Georgia, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Israel, the United States, China, Kurdistan, and the European Union.

The initial set of policy briefs include the full recognition of the Armenian genocide. Other policy briefs will follow. Also, a group decision simulator using game theory will be populated with predictions on the outcome of multi-party negotiation.

This project is under the supervision of David Davidian, Yerevan, Armenia. He is a political and historical commentator.

There is no explicit or implied association with the Republic of Armenia or its policies.