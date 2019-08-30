YEREVAN (Mediamax) — Foreign Minister of Armenia has commented on the fact that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not attend the annual international economic conference and events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II held in Poland.

“We did not decline the invitation. The Prime Minister has a schedule of visits and domestic political priorities. Sometimes we have to find solutions for different issues related to visits, foreign policy, and domestic priorities. That is why we made this decision,” he explained to the press.

“There is no need to point out the notable contributions of Armenians in the World War II. Of course, we understand how this issue in its essence and entirety is reflected in different platforms.

We had heroes, generals, marshals, and we had huge losses. We were a part of the Soviet army at that time, and we fought against Nazism and defended our common homeland. Obviously, we should have certain sensitivity is these issues,” said Mnatsakanyan.