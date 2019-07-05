BEIRUT — Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia and chairperson of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, visited on Tuesday UNIFIL’s Shama military base and met with Armenian peacekeepers with the accompaniment of Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan.

At the military base, Hakobyan was greeted by commander of the Shama military base Bruno Pisciotta, who stressed that it is a great honor for him to host the wife of Armenia’s Prime Minister. Talking about the Armenian peacekeepers, Pisciotta expressed satisfaction and highly appreciated their professionalism. The Italian commander stressed that the Armenian peacekeepers perform orders on time and with a high sense of responsibility.

“It’s a great honor for me to be here today. Your presence here is very important, especially since Armenia is a country that is entangled in a war. Once again, I express gratitude to you for your mission. You are our pride, and by being beyond the borders of Armenia, you are serving the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic),” Anna Hakobyan said.