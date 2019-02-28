YEREVAN ( Amenpress) — The new Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Lynne Tracy is already in Armenia and is fulfilling her duties, the embassy said on Facebook.

“Ambassador Lynne Tracy started her work at U.S. Embassy Yerevan today! Welcome Madam Ambassador”, the embassy said, posting photos of Deputy Chief of Mission Rafik Mansour welcoming Tracy at the embassy in Yerevan.

Lynne Tracy was sworn in as US Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia on February 19, 2019. She is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service. Most recently, she served as Senior Advisor for Russia Affairs in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. She was Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, 2014-2017.

Her other senior leadership positions include Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the Department of State, 2012-2014, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 2010-2011. Ms. Tracy was the Principal Officer at the U.S. Consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan, 2006-2009, where she was awarded the Secretary’s Award for Heroism. She was also the Principal Officer at the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Astana, Kazakhstan, 2004-2006. Other overseas assignments include the U.S. embassies in Kabul, Afghanistan, and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. She worked in the Office of the Special Envoy to the Newly Independent States at the Department of State in 2000-2001.