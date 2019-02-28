Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN ( Amenpress) — The new Ambassador of the United States to Armenia Lynne Tracy is already in Armenia and is fulfilling her duties, the embassy said on Facebook.

“Ambassador Lynne Tracy started her work at U.S. Embassy Yerevan today! Welcome Madam Ambassador”, the embassy said, posting photos of Deputy Chief of Mission Rafik Mansour welcoming Tracy at the embassy in Yerevan.

Lynne Tracy was sworn in as US Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia on February 19, 2019. She is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service. Most recently, she served as Senior Advisor for Russia Affairs in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. She was Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, 2014-2017.

Her other senior leadership positions include Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the Department of State, 2012-2014, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 2010-2011. Ms. Tracy was the Principal Officer at the U.S. Consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan, 2006-2009, where she was awarded the Secretary’s Award for Heroism. She was also the Principal Officer at the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Astana, Kazakhstan, 2004-2006. Other overseas assignments include the U.S. embassies in Kabul, Afghanistan, and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. She worked in the Office of the Special Envoy to the Newly Independent States at the Department of State in 2000-2001.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Millard Fuller Legacy Build – Armenia

The Millard Fuller Legacy Build (MFLB) named in memory of Millard Fuller,…

Azeris Kill One More Armenian Soldier

Baku is again aggravating the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on…

Two Armenians Wounded in Aleppo Shelling

ALEPPO — Two Armenians were wounded in the shelling of the Armenian-populated…

Possible New Witness in Hrant Dink Murder Trial

ISTANBUL — A juvenile court in Istanbul began hearing a case Monday…