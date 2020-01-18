HOLLYWOOD — Armenian-Iranian international recording artist Andy Madadian received the 2,684th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. The star was unveiled honoring Andy’s 40 years in show business.

La Toya Jackson and music and entertainment executive Miles Copeland III joined Madadian in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex.

Jackson collaborated with Madadian on the 2016 single “Tehran.”

Andy left his native Iran in the 1970s to play soccer at Cal State Los Angeles and played guitar at clubs at night. He later formed the musical duo Andy and Kouros with fellow musician Kouros Shahmiri. The duo released four albums from 1985-91 before embarking on solo careers.

Nicknamed the “Persian Bono” Andy has toured extensively around the world playing some of the most prestigious venues, theaters and stadiums, and released 15 albums that have sold millions of copies internationally.

Now 63, the internationally celebrated pop singer says he’s ready for another “new beginning”, he is the first Iranian artist to earn the honor.

“Many people may wonder, would you have a new beginning after 14 albums?” Madadian said days before the ceremony unveiling his groundbreaking star. “But to me it’s new … because a lot of Americans are just discovering me and my music. I’m hoping this Hollywood star will open some doors. We have a lot of great Iranian artists here in LA, and the western world has not discovered them yet.”