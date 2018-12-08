Top Posts
Fugitive Nephew of Former President Sarkisian Detained in Prague

December 8, 2018

YEREVAN — Armenian police say the fugitive nephew of former President Serzh Sarkisian has been detained in the Czech capital.

Armenian officials said on December 7 that Narek Sarkisian, who is wanted in Armenia on various criminal charges, had been located with the assistance of Interpol and detained in Prague the day before.

According to police, Narek Sarkisian introduced himself by the name of Franklin Gonzales and produced a fake Guatemalan passport. He is now being processed for extradition back to Armenia, the police added.

Armenian authorities said in July that the National Security Service had issued an arrest warrant for Sarkisian, accusing him of alleged criminal activities linked to kidnapping, and illegal drug and weapon possession.

That same month police arrested Narek Sarkisian’s brother, Haik, and charged him with attempted murder in a case that was closed in 2007. He was later released on bail.

Narek and Haik are the sons of Serzh Sarkisian’s younger brother, Aleksandr, who was briefly detained by police and security officers twice in July amid an investigation into alleged illegal weapon possession.

Another brother of the former president, Levon Sarkisian, along with his son and daughter, were charged with ‘illegal enrichment’ and tax evasion after tax inspectors discovered in June that they held millions of dollars in undeclared deposits at an Armenian bank.

A Yerevan court issued an arrest warrant for Levon Sarkisian and his son in July, but their whereabouts have been unknown since then.

Levon Sarkisian’s daughter was ordered not to leave Yerevan.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced a crackdown on corruption after coming into office on May 8.

Serzh Sarkisian, who had been president for 10 years, moved to the newly empowered post of prime minister in April but stepped down after weeks of peaceful street protests led by Pashinian, who was then an opposition lawmaker.

