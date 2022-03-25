YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The situation created after the invasion of Azerbaijani units into the responsibility zone of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation in Nagorno Karabakh was discussed, which Prime Minister Pashinyan assessed as tense.

PM Pashinyan raised the need to investigate the actions of Russian peacekeepers in the given situation and stressed the need for returning the Azerbaijani armed forces to their initial positions with the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to make efforts to resolve the crisis situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.