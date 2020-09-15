Creative Armenia and the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) are now accepting applications for the 2021 Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellowships. Open to filmmakers, musicians, writers, and artists across all creative fields, the Fellowships are a package of funding, mentorship, promotion, and strategic support. Applications will be accepted until October 31.

“In times of crisis, visionary thinking becomes impossible to ignore,“ said Alec Mouhibian, Vice President of Creative Armenia. “The next class of Creative Armenia-AGBU Fellows will have a singular opportunity to shape Armenia’s artistic landscape for years to come.”

The current 2020 Fellows are: composer and musician Armen Bazarian; visual artist and curator Nvard Yerkanian; theatre director and dancer Tsolak MLKE-Galstyan; composer and conductor Alexandr Iradyan; composer and pianist Zela Margossian, and filmmaker Vahagn Khachatryan.

“Our Fellows have shown diversity in their creativity and expression over the past few years putting Armenian culture on the map in their unique ways,” said AGBU Central Board Member Ani Manoukian. “We are proud of the achievements of this partnership and of the talents supported. We look forward to the third cohorts setting the bar even higher.”

For more information on the Fellowships and to submit your application by October 31, please visit creativearmenia.org/fellowships and agbu.org/creativearmenia.

Now in its third term, the Fellowships are a collaboration of Creative Armenia and AGBU, which entered into a strategic partnership in May 2018.

Creative Armenia, a global arts foundation for the Armenian people, pursues a mandate to discover, develop, produce, and promote innovative talent. AGBU, a trusted name across the diaspora for over a century, has opened many doors for talented Armenians through such offerings as university-level performing arts scholarships, summer internships, and professional programs such as Musical Armenia and Sayat Nova International Composition Competition—all under the aegis of the AGBU Performing Arts Department, established in the United States in 2012 and in Europe in 2016.