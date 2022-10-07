PRAGUE — The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have met on the sidelines of a summit in Prague and agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside their common border, where clashes last month killed more than 200 people in the worst flare-up of fighting between the two Caucasus neighbors since 2020.

The European Council said in a statement on October 7 that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in the presence of the EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the first gathering of the European Political Community.

Pashinyan agreed to “facilitate a civilian EU mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan,” according to the statement released early on October 7.

Azerbaijan “agreed to cooperate with this mission as far as it is concerned,” the statement said.

The civilian European Union mission will start later this month and will last for a maximum of two months, the statement said, adding that the next meeting of a border delimitation commission will take place in Brussels by the end of the month.

The statement said the two sides have reaffirmed the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and the Alma Ata 1991 Declaration through which both recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the statement said.

“The aim of this mission is to build confidence and, through its reports, to contribute to the border commissions,” the council said.

Agter the meeting, Pashinyan confirmed in a tweet Yerevan’s proposal to unblock all overland and railway links between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but added that Azerbaijan failed again to respond positively.

‘I repeat, Armenia is ready to unblock all regional communications with full respect for its sovereignty and legislation,” Pashinyan wrote.