US Ambassador Richard Mills Farewell Message to the People of Armenia

YEREVAN — Today US Ambassador Richard Mills departed Armenia after 3.5 years in Yerevan. The Ambassador had some final words for the people of Armenia. He credited the Armenian people for the activities of last April and May, saying that “the Armenian people were responsible for its success – and are now responsible to insure its success. Anyone who argues that there were outside influences or conspirators behind those events denies the free will and the power of the Armenian people to chart their own course.”
Զարմանահրաշ երեք և կես տարի Հայաստանում անցկացնելուց հետո դեսպան Ռիչարդ Մ. Միլսի հրաժեշտի խոսքը հայ ժողովրդին` մեկնելուց առաջ: Մենք կկարոտենք նրան: