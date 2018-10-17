Top Posts
Home Armenia US Ambassador Richard Mills Farewell Message to the People of Armenia
#AmbMillsFarewell

Զարմանահրաշ երեք և կես տարի Հայաստանում անցկացնելուց հետո դեսպան Ռիչարդ Մ. Միլսի հրաժեշտի խոսքը հայ ժողովրդին` մեկնելուց առաջ: Մենք կկարոտենք նրան: -------#AmbMillsFarewellAmbassador Richard M. Mills has some final words for the people of Armenia as he departs after an amazing three and a half years. We will miss him!

Posted by U.S. Embassy Yerevan on Tuesday, October 16, 2018
ArmeniaFeaturedNews

US Ambassador Richard Mills Farewell Message to the People of Armenia

October 17, 2018

YEREVAN — Today US Ambassador Richard Mills departed Armenia after 3.5 years in Yerevan. The Ambassador had some final words for the people of Armenia. He  credited the Armenian people for the activities of last April and May, saying that “the Armenian people were responsible for its success – and are now responsible to insure its success. Anyone who argues that there were outside influences or conspirators behind those events denies the free will and the power of the Armenian people to chart their own course.”

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Tufenkian Fine Arts Presents “A Retrospective: Garo Antreasian”

October 13, 2017

Armenian Esabelle Dingizian Elected Vice-Speaker of the Swedish Riksdag

September 30, 2014

NATO Week Kicks Off in Armenia with Exhibition Dedicated to Armenian Peacekeepers

November 2, 2015

Commemoration of Armenian Genocide at Tufts to Feature Lecture by Sylvie Merian

March 30, 2018

Pogroms of Armenians in Baku Started on this Day 26 Years Ago

January 13, 2016

Karabakh Policemen Face Dismissal For Violent Crackdown

March 6, 2015

Armenian Architect Wins Europa Nostra Award

March 21, 2014

Armenian American Museum Launches Groundbreaking Campaign

September 26, 2018

UPDATED – Artsakh Recognition Passes California State Senate

August 27, 2014

US House Ethics Committee to Investigate Members Azerbaijani Funded Travel to Baku

July 2, 2015

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.