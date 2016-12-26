President Sarkisian Attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Session in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — President Serzh Sarkisian participated on Monday at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Saint Petersburg.

Among the leaders of other EEU member states at the session, which is taking place at the B. Yeltsin Presidential Library, there are the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev, the President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev, and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Present at the session was also the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sarkissian.

The President of the host country Vladimir Putin before taking up the agenda items welcomed the participants in the northern capital of Russia, spoke briefly about the works carried out in the framework of the Union on a number of directions, most significant decisions, as well as about the prospective programs of development. The President of the Russian Federation expressed hope that the results of today’s meeting will enhance the economic cooperation of the member states in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

At the beginning of the session, the leaders of the states expressed condolences to the President of the Russian Federation on the crash of the Tu-154 aircraft, which took yesterday in Sochi, and a large number of victims.

In accordance with the Charter, the session is chaired by the leader of the country which is currently presiding at the Organization – the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaev. In the framework of the agenda items, the leaders of the member states discussed and signed the EEU Tax Code Agreement, issues related to the main areas of integration in the framework of the EEU, and common market of services of the Union. At the meeting, the parties also signed the agreements related to the development of cooperation in the framework of the EEU with Iran, India, Egypt, and Singapore, as well as issues related to the international activities of the Union in 2017.

In 2017, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan will assume the presidency at EEA.