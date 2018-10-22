Dr. Richard Hovannisian to Speak on “The Republic of Armenia: A Daring Endeavor, 1918-2018”

FRESNO — Dr. Richard Hovannisian (UCLA, USC, and Chapman University) will present a talk on “ The Republic of Armenia: A Daring Endeavor, 1918-2018 ” at 7:30PM on Thursday, November 1, in the Armenian Cultural Center, 2348 Ventura St, in Fresno.

This special presentation is co-sponsored by the Armenian Studies Program, the Homenetmen Fresno Sassoon Chapter, and the Hamazkayin Taniel Varoujan Chapter on the occasion of the 100th Anniversary of Homenetmen.

In this centennial year of the Republic of Armenia, Professor Hovannisian will reflect on the enormous challenges of establishing the first independent Armenian state in more than 500 years. In an illustrated power-point presentation, he will assess how the difficult road to independence evolved into an opportunity for a self-sustainable united sovereign republic that would gather in the historic homelands and all elements of the Armenian people the world over.

Dr. Richard G. Hovannisian is Professor Emeritus of Armenian and Near Eastern History at UCLA, President’s Fellow at Chapman University, and Adjunct Professor of History at USC to work with the Shoah Foundation on testimonies of survivors of the Armenian Genocide. He received a Ph.D. in history from UCLA and was a member of the UCLA faculty since 1962, where he organized both the undergraduate and graduate programs in Armenian history and served as the Associate Director of UCLA’s Center for Near Eastern Studies for two decades. Professor Hovannisian is a founder and six-time president of the Society for Armenian Studies (SAS), and a member of a number of editorial boards, scholarly organizations, and civic organizations.

Dr. Hovannisian has given more than 2,500 university and community lectures in 48 countries and has participated in numerous teacher workshops and international forums and media events. He has published more than 30 volumes on Armenia History and culture and seven other books on Near Eastern history, society, and culture. In addition, he has edited and contributed to fourteen volumes in the UCLA conference series, “Historic Armenian Cities and Provinces.”

The lecture is free and open to the public.

For more information about the lecture please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit our website at www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or visit our Facebook page at @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.