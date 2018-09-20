Top Posts
Home Armenian Joint Statement by Armenian National Parties of Western United States
ArmenianCommunityFeaturedNews

Joint Statement by Armenian National Parties of Western United States

September 20, 2018

We welcome the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence with fundamentally renewed enthusiasm, hope and optimism.

We welcome the anniversary of the independence under circumstances where the obstacles for the Republic’s unwavering advancement, the people’s economic prosperity, the people’s spirit of innovation and initiative in a just and democratic environment have been almost removed.

This new reality places further responsibility on all political currents, force and structures working in the Armenian reality to confront the indifference, inaction and passivity and initiate constructive approaches, with substantive investment to assist programs for the strengthening and economic prosperity of the Armenian state.

This new reality must also become an impetus to halt the exodus from Armenia and toward the realization of a vision for repatriation. Through an unparalleled cooperation between the state and the Diaspora we must be able to eradicate the danger of emigration, which threatens the stability of our country.

On the occasion of the independence anniversary we pledge our to put forth our resources for Armenia’s prosperity.

Western Unites States

Social-Democratic Hunchakian Party

Armenian Revolutionary Federation

Armenian Democratic League (Ramkavar Azatagan Party)

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Artsakh Defense Army Soldier killed by Azerbaijani Fire

February 22, 2018

LA Galaxy to Face Armenian Champion FC Shirak in Preseason game

December 25, 2013

EU Expects ‘Deep Reforms’ In Armenia

April 10, 2017

Iveta Mukuchyan Waves Karabakh Flag During Eurovision Song Contest

May 11, 2016

President Sarkisian Visits Karabakh

September 1, 2014

Armenia Calls for Protection of Ethnic, Religious Groups in Middle East

September 9, 2015

NKR Foreign Minister Addresses Letter to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

October 5, 2016

Turkish Court Rejects Merging Hrant Dink Murder Case with Commander Negligence Case

November 27, 2013

“Faith and Love” is Lark Musical Society’s Celebration of the Armenian Missionary Association of America’s Centennial

March 7, 2018

New PFA Report Deconstructs Corruption in Armenia

October 21, 2013

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.