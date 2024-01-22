MILAN — Vienna-based Armenian violinist and conductor Emmanuel Tjeknavorian has been named the new music director of the Milan Symphony Orchestra, the Armenian Embassy in Italy informs.

“A child of art, at just 28, Tjeknavorian already has an impressive biography, also as a violinist. Last year he opened the season of the Philharmonic Orchestra at La Scala with Riccardo Chaily,” the Embassy says.

Emmanuel Tjeknavorian’s musical journey is marked by significant achievements hailing from his early career. He represented Austria at the Eurovision Young Musicians in 2012, a notable accomplishment in itself. Two years later, in 2014, Emmanuel made an indelible mark on the classical music scene. He became the first Austrian to reach the final round of the esteemed Fritz Kreisler Competition, securing a commendable third place.

His accomplishment in the Fritz Kreisler Competition was a turning point. It positioned Emmanuel as a rising star, and he was honored with the Casinos Austria Rising Star Award in November 2014. His talent and dedication have consistently shown through his performances, and he’s pushed past the shadows of his father’s legacy to create a name for himself.

With this new appointment, Emmanuel Tjeknavorian steps into a role of significant influence and responsibility. To officially introduce him as the Musical Director, the Milan Symphony Orchestra has scheduled a press conference for Thursday, January 25, at 11 am at the Milan Auditorium. This transition signifies a new chapter in Emmanuel’s career and the Milan Symphony Orchestra’s journey.

Emmanuel Tjeknavorian is the son of Iranian-Armenian composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian.