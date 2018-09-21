World Leaders Congratulation 27th Anniversary of Armenia’s Independence

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is receiving congratulations from World Leaders on the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence Day.

RF President Vladimir Putin sent Nikol Pashinyian a congratulatory message which runs as follows:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

Please, accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of Armenia’s National Holiday – Independence Day. The relations between our countries are based on good traditions of friendship, mutual respect and spiritual closeness.

I am confident that with joint efforts we will be able to ensure the future development of allied relations and multilateral cooperation, as well as partnership in the sidelines of Eurasian integration processes. This is undoubtedly in the interests of the peoples of Russian and Armenia and is for the benefit of the strengthening of regional security and stability.

Dear Nikol Vovayevich, I wish you good health and every success, as well as welfare and prosperity – to all your compatriots.”

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has received a congratulatory message from U.S. President Donald Trump on Armenia’s Independence Day.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister:

On behalf of the American people congratulations to you and the people of Armenia on the 27th anniversary of your national independence.

Armenia has much to celebrate this year. A peaceful, popular movement ushered in a new era in Armenia, and we look forward to working with you to help you execute the will of your people to combat corruption and to establish representative, accountable governance, rule of law buttressed by an independent judiciary, and political and economic competition.

We thank you for your steadfast partnership on many fronts, including contributing to NATO operations and showing great generosity in welcoming Syrian refugees.

The coming months bring opportunities to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which would create even more possibilities for U.S. –Armenian cooperation. As a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States looks forward to working with you to find a lasting and peaceful resolution of this conflict.

This year also marks the centennial of the First Armenian Republic and the 100th anniversary of U.S. –Armenia friendship. I look forward to further strengthening the partnership that began between our countries one hundred years ago. On this special centennial anniversary, I wish the very best to you and to the people of Armenia.” the U.S. President’s congratulatory message says.

On the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has received a congratulatory message from Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The message reads, in part: “It gives me great pleasure to send to Your Excellency my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, particularly in the year in which Armenia celebrates the centenary of the establishment of the first Republic of Armenia, together with my best wishes for the good fortune and happiness of the people of Armenia in the coming year. At this time I reflect on the close historic ties between our countries, and look forward to our ongoing friendship and cooperation.”

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinian.

“Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and myself, I cordially congratulate you and the friendly Armenian people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia.

During the past years, the Armenian-Chinese friendly cooperation has been steadily and dynamically developing owing to joint efforts. The reciprocated top-level contacts and political trust keep strengthening, leading to closer ties of cooperation in various spheres, which will bring real benefits to our peoples. The Chinese side appreciates Armenia’s role as a partner country in implementing the One Belt, One Road Initiative.

I am ready to work with you to further the relations between our two countries and ensure mutually beneficial cooperation in different spheres.

I wish prosperity to your country, and peace to the friendly people of Armenia. I wish Your Excellency robust health and every success.”