The Revolutionary Reasoning Should Continue

August 26, 2018

Nikol Pashinian’s speech at the rally on the occasion of his 100th day in office has received multifaceted reactions. The Former ruling party members saw failure in all spheres. The vast majority of the supporters of the revolution welcomed prime minister’s warnings to the former regime. Concerns were also voiced by political commentators and legal experts who in general support the new government.

Pashinian’s speech contained two major proposals which were the focus of the expressed concerns. Pashinian suggested creating transitional judicial bodies, as well as spoke about the need for constitutional amendments, through a popular referendum, which will establish new mechanisms for the dissolution of the current parliament. He made it clear that transitional judicial bodies are internationally recognized structures and should not be confused with the extraordinary courts. Meanwhile, constitutional amendments may be needed, so that the current parliament, which is still under the influence of the Republican party, does not try to elect a prime minister of its own, when Pashinyan tenders his resignation to force extraordinary parliamentary elections.

The concerns expressed over these two proposals would have been justified if the country had gone through a normal process of change in power through elections. However, what took place in Armenia was a people’s, non-classic and peaceful, revolution which is still facing many challenges and the danger of a counter revolution is a real possibility. Consequently, the new authorities must function, for some time to come, under the reasoning of revolution. The former authorities have not been totally dismantled and are waiting for an opportunity to regain their lost power.

In the face of these realities, any hesitation or predicament could hinder the advancement of revolution’s goals and jeopardize the victory of the people of Armenia, which was achieved through significant sacrifices.
“MASSIS”

